MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.51% of MBIA worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $9,206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 563,298 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $5,490,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MBI. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

