McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

