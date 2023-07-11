Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.02. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,227 shares changing hands.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Mesoblast last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

