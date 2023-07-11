Meter Governance Price Down 2.9% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $33.52 million and approximately $172,655.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,753,812 coins and its circulating supply is 17,218,218 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,753,812 with 17,218,218 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.91520316 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $231,279.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.