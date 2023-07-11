Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) versus SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Head-To-Head Survey

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and SCI Engineered Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.78 $1.96 million $0.47 8.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meyer Burger Technology and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meyer Burger Technology currently has a consensus price target of $0.52, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Meyer Burger Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meyer Burger Technology is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Meyer Burger Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About SCI Engineered Materials

(Get Free Report)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.