Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $46.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2,357.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 188.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 142.4% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

