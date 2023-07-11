Moonbeam Trading Down 8.5% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,358,511 coins and its circulating supply is 683,038,449 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

