Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.22) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.64) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moonpig Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.73).

LON:MOON traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.08). 917,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,286. The stock has a market cap of £554.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,314.29 and a beta of 1.37. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.40 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.67.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

