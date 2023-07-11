MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 1,099,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,756,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

