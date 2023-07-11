MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.16. 400,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,826. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

