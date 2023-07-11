MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 716,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

