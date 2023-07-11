MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 403,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

