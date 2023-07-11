MV Capital Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.33. 167,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,521. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

