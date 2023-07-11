MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,044 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 563,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,538. The company has a market capitalization of $415.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

