MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771,572. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.