MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,403 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.38. 107,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

