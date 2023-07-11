National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$103.69. 860,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market cap of C$96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.06 and a one year high of C$112.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1999202 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.