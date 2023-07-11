National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.80.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$103.69. 860,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market cap of C$96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.06 and a one year high of C$112.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.05.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
