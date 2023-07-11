NEAR Protocol Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004331 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $34.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,976,358 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,976,358 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33921608 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $39,255,631.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.