Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $16.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

