NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 158,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,565,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

