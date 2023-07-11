New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.14. New Gold shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 602,184 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New Gold by 37.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 128,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in New Gold by 14.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 233,237 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

