Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Featured Articles

