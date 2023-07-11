NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

