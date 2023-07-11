NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,618.31 or 1.00030471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

