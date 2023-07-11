NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

