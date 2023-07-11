NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,135,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 49,179,156 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

