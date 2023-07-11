NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 815,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

