NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $205,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 54,556 shares of company stock worth $2,622,521 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 528,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.63 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

