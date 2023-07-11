NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $908,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,320. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.