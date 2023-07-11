NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,763 shares of company stock worth $6,678,532. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. 478,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.31. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $39.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

