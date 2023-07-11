NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $376,000 Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 99,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,992. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

