Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $38,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.57. 96,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,655. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

