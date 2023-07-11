Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.68

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 1727418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.