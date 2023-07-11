Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $39,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 446,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

