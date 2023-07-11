Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.11. Novavax shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1,721,265 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $870.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

