Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $157.07

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.07, but opened at $153.70. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 221,125 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after buying an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.