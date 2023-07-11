Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $157.07

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.07, but opened at $153.70. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 221,125 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after buying an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

