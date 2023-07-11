Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 391,296 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

