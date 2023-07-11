NXM One Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.25 or 0.99968824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.