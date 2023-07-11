Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

