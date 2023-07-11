ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 538913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.73.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
