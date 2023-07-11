Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

