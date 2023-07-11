Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96. 24,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 81,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Owlet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

In related news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $43,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,975.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 5,070 shares of company stock worth $79,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

