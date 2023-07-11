Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

PLTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,841,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,274,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.