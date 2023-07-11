Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

