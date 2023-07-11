Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $710.20 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $710.20 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 713,837,311 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

