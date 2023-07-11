PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

PCM opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.