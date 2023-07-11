PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.55. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1,175,767 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

