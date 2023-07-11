Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 8,422 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

