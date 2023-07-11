Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. Wabash National comprises 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Wabash National worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.1 %

Wabash National stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

