Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cloudflare worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,717,845. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

